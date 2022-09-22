Norfolk witnesses testify against man who confessed to killing 3 people in 2 cities

NORFOLK, Va. - The man accused of going on a killing spree in March appeared before a Norfolk judge Thursday morning.

Shortly after his arrest, Cola Beale admitted to our cameras from jail that he killed three people.

During his hearing in Norfolk court on Thursday, we heard about one of those deaths.

Our cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, but we were not allowed to record audio. As a warning, some details may be disturbing.

Two investigators with Norfolk Police testified what they saw when they found Beale's cousin dead inside a Norfolk apartment.

They said they found Downing Mclean's body inside the kitchen, adding that there was "a lot of blood on the floor and it looked like it had been there for a while."

Beale told us he shot Mclean in the head after the two got into an argument.

Inside the courtroom, the investigators' testimony matched Beale's jailhouse confession. Mclean was the third and final victim during the alleged killing spree spanning two cities.

A couple of days before Beale says he shot his cousin he admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend and setting her house on fire. The next day, Beale said he shot his father figure, Clifton Baxter, in the head. Those murders both happened in Virginia Beach.

This case now goes to a Norfolk grand jury.