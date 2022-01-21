Norfolk woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder for fatally stabbing man

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday for the fatal stabbing of a man in October 2020.

Shana Winborne, 33, appeared in the Norfolk Circuit Court and entered a plea of guilty for the fatal stabbing of Dwan Winborne.

She was charged after an incident on October 12, 2020, when Norfolk police responded to a residence in the 300 block of S. Military Highway for a report of a stabbing victim. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a stab wound, according to a news release.

Dwan Winborne, 39, of Norfolk, was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The plea agreement has a cap of twenty-two years active prison time or the high end of her sentencing guidelines, whichever number is higher, according to Nia Tariq, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney's office.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 22, 2022. Winborne's attorney declined to comment when reached by email Thursday afternoon.