Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House closing in February

Posted at 9:41 AM, Jan 05, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House will permanently close on February 3.

"Over nearly seven years, we have been fortunate to meet and serve many of you, and we will dearly miss doing so. We have been proud to be a member of the downtown Norfolk community, and in playing a small part in many of your life celebrations," says proprietor Phil Smith.

Smith says they're making the announcement a month early to give their employees time to find a place to go.

The brew-house will continue to hold their scheduled events up to their closing date, but if you have a scheduled event at the brew-house after their closing, Smith says he will reach out and send other local venues for consideration.

"Thank you for all of your past support and for filling the 'Brick' with laughter and memories....it was much appreciated," says Smith.

