Norfolk's busiest cruise season to bring huge economic boost

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line will launch its longest sailing season to date from Norfolk's Nauticus on Sunday, May 14.

The arrival of the 4,000-passenger ship Carnival Magic will kick off the cruise season through October.

Vacationers from across the country will arrive in Norfolk to sail to places like the Carribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and New England.

Nauticus says Carnival's six-month season is the largest passenger commitment in program history, representing more than 200,000 unique visits to Norfolk.

"Sunday marks the beginning of a pinnacle year for our cruise program, but it's also a real opportunity for our entire region," said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen Kirkland. "An expanded cruise ship season means many guests will be arriving from throughout the Mid-Atlantic and beyond, and that's an opportunity for us to showcase all Hampton Roads has to offer. This really is a regional tourism win."

Many passengers are expected to stay in area hotels before or after their cruise, bringing a huge economic boost to Norfolk.

Nauticus says this activity and other passenger spending is anticipated to generate nearly $25 million in economic impact.

In preparation for Carnival's year-round cruises beginning in 2025, necessary modifications will be made to the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center after the 2023 cruise season ends.

