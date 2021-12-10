Norfolk’s Culture nightclub to fight back as city weighs closure

NORFOLK, Va. – A nightclub in downtown Norfolk is fighting back as the city weighs a decision to shut it down following some complaints of violence surrounding the establishment.

Culture Lounge on Granby Street said it’s being unfairly targeted and blamed. Kevin Martingayle, the attorney for the nightclub, said he plans to address city leaders with an eight-page letter Friday about why trying to shut them down is wrong on so many levels. He said the business is not violating any laws.

Michael Copeland, one of Culture’s four Black owners, said only a couple nearby businesses have an issue with his lounge. He believes the city is being pressured by a small number of people who are loudly speaking out.

Copeland said he’s worked too hard to build the business for the last three years and the city is just looking for someone to blame for the violence that’s happening outside.