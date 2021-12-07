Two Norfolk nightclubs could have their permits revoked Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. - Two Norfolk nightclubs could be forced to shut their doors on Tuesday.

A City Council hearing is set to take place at 6 p.m., to possibly revoke the conditional use permit of the Culture Restaurant and Lounge on Granby Street and Origami Asian Bistro on Virginia Beach Blvd., as some say they are a magnet for violence.

The City Attorney's office says the city “has received evidence that one or more of the conditions made part of the "Conditional Use Permit granted” have been violated.

After its revitalization, the NEON district has made a name for itself with its vibrant and artsy funky personality, but many residents and business owners here say the Culture Club is contaminating neighborhood.

"Thursday August 12 was breaking point for Neon district businesses," said Thomas Morrisette, owner of the Museum Apartments across from Culture.

News 3 got a look at surveillance video from a neighboring business that shows men holding guns and shooting them multiple times on the night of August 12.

It was a shootout that left destruction, bullet holes through walls and doors, and people running for their lives.

"We have suffered three years of Culture’s culture," said Morrisette

"You go to bed at normal bed time wake up and one or two in the morning with people yelling outside, gun shots in the street and it just got old," said Nancy Trammell a former Neon district resident.

Trammell lived across the street from Culture for years, just recently she was compelled to move out because of the violence.

"It had been building for a while and I couldn't handle it anymore and I didn’t want to deal with it anymore," she said.

The Culture Lounge opened in 2018 - and since then there have been dozens upon dozens of shootings, stabbings, assaults and calls for disturbances according to a police log obtained by News 3.

"It all started two weeks after Culture opened," said Morrisette"

But, the attorney for the club, Kevin Martingayle says Culture is getting a bad wrap and he told City Council in a letter that there have been no violations laws broken. Martingayle says the club knew nothing about a revocation until last week -- and is now asking for a delay in the hearing.

Across town, Origami Asian Bistro is also on the docket for a revocation hearing, this after continued violence there.

Not all businesses are speaking out against Culture as the attorney for Culture did share with that several businesses that wrote in who had no issues with the club staying open.

