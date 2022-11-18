Norfolk's Grand Illumination Parade, Harbor Half Marathon to create street closures, parking restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. — The 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade is back after taking a two-year break.

The Grand Illumination Parade takes place every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

This year, the 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade takes place in Downtown Norfolk on Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is "Holiday Magic!"

The last parade took place in 2019 with the theme "Toyland."

This weekend the Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon also returns to the riverfront! This Saturday, there will be a 5k and a kids mile race in the morning.

On Sunday, the half marathon and 10k kick off at 7:30 a.m.

According to Norfolk officials, on-street parking restrictions will vary in Downtown Norfolk from Friday to Sunday. They ask for everyone to pay careful attention to posted NO STOPPING/NO PARKING signs.

Parking will be restricted on streets, including but not limited to: Boush Street, Bute Street, Duke Street, Dunmore Street, W. Tazewell Street, College Cross, Harbour Street (Sunday only), Brooke Avenue (Sunday only) and York Street (Sunday only). Those parked to the west of Dunmore Street should use Botetourt Street to Brambleton Avenue. Those parked to the east of Dunmore Street should use College Place to Boush Street on Saturday. On Sunday, use College Place or W. Freemason Street to Boush Street.

For frequently asked questions about the parade and parking information, click here.

Traffic delays are expected in Downtown Norfolk on Saturday between 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, delays are also expected between 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Norfolk police will provide support during the traffic restrictions and allow access at any time it is safe to do so.

Freemason Parking and Access:

RPPP Zoned Parking & Visitor Pass/Decal: Pass holders will be authorized to park on the top floor of the York Street Garage free of charge starting at 6 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Sunday. Patrons should pull a ticket on entry and write the residential pass number on the ticket for exit.

YMCA: Those trying to access the YMCA should park in the York Street Garage via Brambleton Avenue to W. York Street.



During the marathon some streets will also be closed and will reopen when the last runner passes:



Waterside Drive will close at 5 a.m. in both directions.

The complete race course will be secured by 7:30 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. Click here for a map of the 5K course and here for a map of the 1 Mile course to view all impacted streets.

Boush Street, southbound at Brambleton, will be restricted from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Norfolk officials report, the parade steps off at Main Street and St. Paul's Boulevard and continues on Main Street to Granby Street; turns right on Granby Street to Freemason Street; turns left on Freemason Street to Boush Street; then left on northbound Boush Street to Waterside Drive and ends at the intersection of Waterside Drive and St. Paul's Boulevard. For a complete map of the parade route, please click here.

During the parade the following streets will be closed:

Park Avenue (from Holt Street to Main Street) – closes at noon for parade staging.

Water Street (from I-264 overpass east to Park Avenue) – closes at noon for parade staging.

Waterside Drive

St. Paul's Boulevard (southbound from City Hall Avenue)

Main Street

Granby Street (from Main Street to Freemason Street)

Boush Street (from Freemason Street to Main Street)

Both events will take place rain or shine.