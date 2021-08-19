Norfolk's Tide light rail system turns 10

NORFOLK, Va. – The Tide light rail system is turning 10.

On Thursday, August 19, all modes of transit will be free of charge. There will also be a celebration at the MacArthur Square station in downtown Norfolk from noon until 2:00 p.m. It is open to the public.

Tom Holden, spokesperson for Hampton Roads Transit, says the tide has helped revitalize downtown.

“The project has been a great success, we think. We have changed the fabric of downtown with this project,” said Holden. “We have a lot of people who consider this type of transit as an option. Before, they would never have considered transit at all.”

Since the start of The Tide light rail, there has been a fair amount of debate on if it should be expanded, and if so, where. Most recently, there have been discussions about taking it to Norfolk Naval Station and Military Circle.

“We’re always looking at expanding The Tide, and at the moment, we have a study that’s underway to possibly go to Military Circle. There are big re-development plans being contemplated for that part of the city and we are looking at possibly expanding our system in that direction.”

For more information on Hampton Roads Transit, click here.

