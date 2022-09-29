North Carolina DOT advices slower driving for storm road crew

OUTER BANKS, NC — The N.C. Department of Transportation is requesting for those traveling on highway NC 12 to slow down for workers.

As we said earlier this morning, we will have crews out along NC 12 today shoring up dune lines as #Ian gets closer. Please slow down and give them space to get their work done! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/eIxRiHadUS — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) September 29, 2022

According to the @NCDOT_NC12 tweet, crew will need the space today as they "shoring up dune lines." This is necessary as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Stay with News 3 for weather coverage.