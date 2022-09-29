Watch Now
News

Actions

North Carolina DOT advices slower driving for storm road crew

Cars
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - A line of cars stretches over two miles as people wait to enter a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cars
Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 14:17:52-04

OUTER BANKS, NC — The N.C. Department of Transportation is requesting for those traveling on highway NC 12 to slow down for workers.

According to the @NCDOT_NC12 tweet, crew will need the space today as they "shoring up dune lines." This is necessary as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Stay with News 3 for weather coverage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events