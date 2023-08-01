North Carolina OB/GYN killed in shooting; Newport News man charged, police say

EDEN, N.C. — A Newport News man is accused in the death of a North Carolina physician.

It all started just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday when Eden police said they got a call about a shooting at Freedom Park.

At the scene, officers found Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, 40, of Eden, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. First responders took her to UNC- Rockingham where she died.

Police said they arrested John Michael Powell, 35, of Newport News, Virginia, as he was trying to leave the scene.

In a press release, Eden police said Powell and Riddick have a child together, and authorities believe the shooting was a result of a domestic issue.

Powell is charged with first-degree murder and also faces a count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to Eden police.

UNC Health confirmed to News 3 Riddick was a member of UNC Women’s Health at Eden. She joined as an OB/GYN in 2021.

"UNC Health was saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick, a much-loved OB/GYN with UNC Women's Health at Eden," said Alan Wolf, a spokesperson for UNC Health. "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. We will provide support for her teammates and patients."

Powell was being held without bond and is set to appear in court on Aug. 8.

Eden police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240.

