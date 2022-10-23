North Carolina office helps people with disabilities find work, but needs more people willing to hire them

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - For a lot of businesses, finding people to work has been in a huge challenge the last couple years.

For people with disabilities, finding people to hire them has always been the struggle.

Skills, Inc. outside Elizabeth City has been breaking those barriers for more than 40 years, with its program to give those with disabilities hands-on training and the job skills needed to find employment.

“We have helped hundreds and hundreds of people find gainful employment," said Kirk Devine, Executive Director. "They can work and train in their home community.”

Skills, Inc. is a long-time collaborator with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, which helps people with disabilities gain employment and independence.

The office in Elizabeth City covers seven counties: Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans.

“It’s very typical that we need transportation, people need help getting laptops or even just uniforms when they even start a job," said Denesha Banks of the office's mostly-rural coverage area.

Another challenge is finding people willing to hire those with disabilities, whether physical or mental, the office's Business Relations Representative, Tameka Gibbs, tells News 3.

October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, she says "Job Fest" on October 21 at Museum of the Albemarle helped connect more than 100 people with schooling opportunities and potential employers.

But work at Vocational Rehabilitation Services happens year-round, helping people with disabilities you can see...and those you can't.

“A lot of people may not even realize that they have a disability that qualifies," said Gibbs. "You could have anything from anxiety to schizophrenia."

For more information about help finding a job or if you're an employer willing to hire people with disabilities, call North Carolina's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services at (252) 621-6160.

You can also visit the office at:

Towne Pointe Square Professional Center

401 S. Griffin Street, Suite 100

Elizabeth City, NC 27909