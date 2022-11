OUTER BANKS, NC — NCDOT crews cleared sand from NC 12 today after an overwash took place on Pea Island.

NC 12 will remain open and crews will continue to monitor the highway in the event of another ocean overwash.

Crews will be back on Wednesday at dawn to clear out any additional overwash residue, which will result in NC 12 being closed.

Crews are cautioning people to drive slowly and never drive through standing water.

For more information follow @NCDOT_NC12