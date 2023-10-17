North Carolina rescue takes in pregnant Great Dane, gives birth to 15 puppies

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina rescue Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIP) recently took in Meadow the pregnant Great Dane, and little did they know she'd birth 15 puppies just days later.

Early on Oct. 10, Meadow went into labor and gave birth to the largest litter the rescue has ever seen.

Nicole Kincaid/Perfectly Imperfect Pups Rescue

"Meadow's foster mom, Shari, is doing amazing at making sure all 15 puppies are eating and supplement feeding in between, to be sure all puppies are getting what they need," Perfectly Imperfect Pups said in a release. "Mama Meadow is an incredible mom to all her pups."

The rescue said Meadow had a sad beginning after she had another litter and was then passed around to five homes since Feb. due to no fault of her own.

Nicole Kincaid/Perfectly Imperfect Pups Rescue

"PIPS is so proud of our foster parents. They take in dogs without knowing what the next few days or months could bring. Taking in a pregnant dog is even more of a challenge because you don't always know when mom will give birth, how many puppies will be born, or what complications may come along," Nicole Kincaid, founder of PIPs said. "It makes me so sad that Meadow had such an unsteady past, being bounced around is no life for a dog. We are thrilled to have her in the rescue and this will be her last litter and her next home will be her forever home."

PIPs says all puppies and Meadow are doing great!

If you'd like to donate, click here.