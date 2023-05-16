Showdown brews over abortion rights in North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — There could soon be a ban on abortions after 12 weeks in North Carolina. This comes after an uphill battle to make abortions more restrictive.

Scripps News North Carolina vetoes abortion bill; GOP could override

Governor Roy Cooper recently vetoed legislation that would establish a 12-week abortion ban in the state.

Governor Roy Cooper

Organizations like Planned Parenthood have spoken out against North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban bill. Some North Carolina residents say they are against the ban and others say they are in favor of it.

Jessie Williams and her husband Jeremy have 12 children, ranging from 23 years old to 7 months. She says the issue hits close to home for her.

Jessie Williams with family

"I think it should go farther. It should be banned from conception, from the time of fertilization because a baby is a baby," Williams said. "Unfortunately we were teenagers and I was 17 when I found out I was pregnant. I almost murdered her. The Lord just really prompted me, and I wasn’t even saved at the time. He prompted me that I wouldn’t murder my child for $280 at the time. We can't take the life of a human being. No matter how we feel about it. It's murder."

Denise Jones, an Elizabeth City resident, is against the 12-week abortion ban.

"I’m against any ban against abortion at any week," Jones said. "Politics is not where these decisions need to be made. It’s a woman and her doctor. It’s a personal choice."

Denise Jones

Earlier this month, the North Carolina legislature passed a bill that would ban abortions after 12 weeks. Exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest would be permitted up to 20 weeks. There are also exceptions for fetal birth anomalies and saving the life of the mother.

Over the weekend, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill that would make abortions more restrictive.

"We’re definitely grateful that Governor Cooper understands the danger this puts on patients who are seeking abortion care," Romano said.

Tara Romano, the director of the Pro Choice North Carolina Foundation believes abortions should be decided by the woman.

"This has become so politicized that people can’t get the care they need," Romano said.

Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center & Clinic

The center provides resources for expecting mothers. Dr. Susan Bane, an OBGYN and medical director of three pregnancy clinics, cares for mothers and their unborn children.

"Many of them come to us alone or scared. Women don’t need more abortions. They need more solutions," Bane said.

Currently, North Carolina has a 20-week abortion ban. That could be slashed down to 12 weeks for a woman to qualify for an abortion. The GOP-led legislature is expected to override the governor’s veto as soon as Tuesday, meaning the 12-week abortion ban is likely to become law.