Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of victims of deadly U.S. Capitol car attack

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Friday's deadly car attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Northam's announcement was made in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

One Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured after officials say a man rammed his vehicle outside the Capitol building. The fallen officer has been identified as Officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, was killed by Capitol Police after officials say he got out of the vehicle with a knife in hand, didn’t respond to verbal commands and appeared to lunge towards the officers.

This ramming incident comes nearly three months after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Evans was the fourth member of the Capitol Police to die since the Jan. 6 insurrection.