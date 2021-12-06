Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of former US Senator Robert Joseph Dole

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of former US Senator Robert Joseph Dole.

Northam's announcement was made in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

Flags will be lowered until sunset, December 9, 2021.

Robert Joseph Dole, commonly referred to as Bob, died at age 98. Dole was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February.

Related: Former US Senator, GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole dies at 98

He was first elected to Congress in 1961 and ran for president several times before becoming the Republican nominee in 1996 before losing to Bill Clinton, the New York Times reported.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter, Robin.