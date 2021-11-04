Northam, Youngkin pledge to work together during transition of power

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam and Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin pledged to work together during the transition of power over the next two months.

The two met on Thursday morning for lunch to discuss the transition. They were joined by their wives.

"Day one is going to come fast and on day one we need to get to work. I just so appreciate your willingness to be so helpful as we head to this next state in Virginia's future," Youngkin said in comments directed towards Northam during a briefing with reporters following their meeting.

The two joked about wanting to play basketball together. Northam offered to help with the transition before Youngkin is sworn-in on January 15.

"It also gave us the chance to talk about our transition and I just want to thank you for the incredibly cooperative way you've expressed you're going to help us," said Youngkin.

While the two took aim at each other on the campaign trail this fall, Thursday marked a change in tone.

"Today was the beginning of a friendship. It's important in a moment like this to actually have someone you can call and ask questions, so I appreciated that entire sentiment today," said Youngkin.

Policy expectations of a Youngkin administration continue to take shape. Democrats appear like they are going to lose control of the House of Delegates, but they will maintain a slight majority in the Senate.

Over the last eight years of Democratic governess, lawmakers have passed significant pieces of legislation, including legalizing marijuana, casino, and allowing excuse free mail-in and early voting.

Over the summer, the Youngkin campaign tweeted that he would not repeal the marijuana legalization law.

On voting rights, State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) tweeted that she would introduce legislation to make voting laws more strict.

Virginia Beach Republican State Sen. Bill DeSteph will have a Republican in the Governor's mansion for the first time since he took office in Richmond in 2016. "I think I'll have a governor I can work with," he said. "I think you'll see some repeals, but you'll see some new ideas as well."