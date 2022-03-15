New report: More workers needed to care for growing number of people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Those with elderly parents or grandparents may feel uneasy after hearing the latest about Alzheimer’s and care for those with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association just released its 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report. It gives an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care and impact on caregivers across the country and in Virginia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

As the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease increases in Virginia, experts in the field say - so does the need for members of the paid dementia care workforce who are involved in diagnosing, treating, and caring for those living with the disease.

The new report states that primary care physicians, who are caring for people living with Alzheimer’s, report there are not enough dementia care specialists, including geriatricians, in their communities to meet patient demands.

Experts say the shortage of specialists is a barrier to a timely and accurate diagnosis, and a lack of diagnosis means a delay in treatments, care delivery, and supportive services.

According to the report, In Virginia, there currently are 113 geriatricians. By 2050, that number will need to increase by 259% to 406 geriatricians to serve 10% of Virginians age 65 and older. To serve 30% of Virginians age 65+, that number must increase by a staggering 978% to 1,218 geriatricians.

There are 52,990 home health and personal care aides in Virginia, but we need to increase that number by 36% percent to 72,040 by 2028 to meet projected care demands.



The Alzheimer’s Association has a hotline that’s open 24 hours, 7 days a week. 1-800-272-3900.

