'Nothing we have today is free:' Norfolk veterans remember fallen military members

NORFOLK, Va. — Priscilla Cuffee, a retired member of the military, says she doesn't regret joining the service for a second.

She says it taught her an important lesson.

"In my opinion, what we have today is not free—someone earned it for us," says Cuffee.

Cuffee joined the Marine Corps in 1980 and says she personally knows the sacrifice of fighting for your country.

"When the bombing of the barracks in Beirut took place unfortunately a couple of high school classmates who joined the service the same time that I did didn't come home," said Cuffee.

In addition, Phillip Mobird said he lost a classmate and friend in the Korean War.

"Donny was the guy who always came and wanted to help you and I always think of that and I always think it was so sad that someone so young was taken so quickly that's always bothered me," said Mobird.

Larry Geromin, a Vietnam veteran says he's grateful for the support he sees Americans give military members today.

He says it wasn't always that way.

"We came home from Vietnam and we were spit on. You tried not to let people know you were a soldier because you were just disrespected," he said. "Nowadays, I'll be walking and a young high school kids will say 'thank you for your service 'and that means a lot."

Francis Hilliker served in the Navy for more than 20 years. He and his siblings were all in Vietnam at one time.

He says that was a sacrifice for his family and many others.

"I think that military spouses and all—they should be honored just as the military service members are honored after 20 years," says Hilliker.

"Those mothers, fathers, wives, husbands and children all support this country because they're you're supporting the family members overseas who are fighting. Sometimes they don't always come home and we've learned that the hard way," added Cuffee.

