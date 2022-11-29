November is Diabetes Awareness Month

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly half of the U.S. population has diabetes or prediabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 84% of people with prediabetes don’t know they have it. November just happens to be Diabetes Awareness Month. Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin took it a step further with an official proclamation for our state.

Why is this important? More and more people, including a large number here in Hampton Roads, are being told they have diabetes. Cases continue to steadily increase, or worsen, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David Lieb, who sees patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders through Eastern Virginia Medical School, shared, “A number of people have been diagnosed with diabetes during the pandemic, but instead stayed home and had symptoms, and then other people with diabetes suffered with poor control of their disease because they didn’t have easy ways to see their providers.”

According to a recent study in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, people who get COVID-19 have a greater risk of developing diabetes up to a year later, even after a mild COVID infection. The impacts of the pandemic, as it relates to diabetes, are great and are still being measured. So are the ramifications of inflation. The high cost of vital tools like glucose monitors and medications such as insulin force some diabetics to make dangerous choices.

Benjamin Lenard of Virginia Beach is a longtime patient of Dr. Lieb and said, “If you go rationing, then you are really taking a chance because you’re going to miss out on what you really need and you could end up with an amputation, or bad vision, or kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease.” Mr. Lenard has all four conditions and works daily to maintain his health. He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 40 years ago.

Dr. Lieb shared, “People with type 2 diabetes will make some insulin, but they can’t make enough to keep their sugars controlled, and the insulin doesn’t work properly.” Those with type 1 can’t make any insulin at all and must take it to survive. The cost is staggering. Insulin prices can be in the hundreds of dollars for those who have medical insurance and in the thousands for those who don’t. Dr Lieb suggests talking with your health care provider if the financial strain becomes too much. Patient assistance programs are available.

Maintaining a proper dietary balance is also important for people with diabetes. The rise in food prices, especially the healthier grocery store items, is making it difficult to have the best options in the refrigerator and pantry. Doctors and dieticians can also offer advice on affordable choices for best glycemic control.

Caroline Fornshell, a registered dietitian and owner of LWELL suggests inexpensive solutions. “For proteins, something as simple as an egg white carton, regular eggs can work too," Fornshell said. "Fan favorites like a simple cheese stick are good, along with canned tuna and chicken.”

She said frozen vegetables are a great low-cost option. So are beans, both dried and canned, whole grains such as oats are also beneficial. Generally, a Mediterranean-style balanced diet is recommended to keep those sugars in check.

With the holidays upon us, maintaining proper eating behaviors can be a challenge. The American Diabetes Association offers food and recipe options at diabetesfoodhub.org. Diabetes.org is a good place to find information regarding diabetic screenings and risk assessments tools.