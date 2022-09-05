NSU students mourn fellow Spartan shot and killed at house party

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are continuing to search for the suspect, or suspects, responsible for the mass shooting where two people were killed and five others were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Norfolk State University said Angelia McKnight, 19, was a sophomore and pre-nursing student. NSU’s assistant vice president said she was very active on campus and a member of the school’s 2Xclusive Hip Hop Dance Team.

Norfolk Police say McKnight and Zabre Miller, 25, were shot and killed at an off-campus house party on Killam Avenue.

Five others were injured by the gunfire. Investigators say it all stemmed from a fight that broke out.

News 3 is still working to find out more information about Zabre.

NSU students said the mood on campus is somber as they lost a fallen Spartan.

“It just makes me upset that we can’t go outside; I can’t feel safe outside of campus,” said Kendall Elrod, a junior at NSU. “She went to a party. She wasn’t expecting to lose her life and nobody was. It’s very unfortunate.”

Norfolk State has planned a candlelight vigil for Wednesday at 8 p.m. in honor of Angelia.

