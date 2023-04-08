Ocean overwash expected in Outer Banks for Easter weekend could affect traffic: Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. - Areas of the Outer Banks in North Carolina are at risk of flooding through Easter Weekend, potentially impacting traffic, according to Dare County Emergency Management.

The release came Saturday morning after the National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Watch with high surf and wind advisories.

During high tides through Sunday night, the county warns areas from Duck to Cape Hatteras will likely experience ocean overwash, potentially leading to 2-3 feet of flooding in low-lying areas.

There are also concerns of traffic impacts on N.C.12.

The county warns some structures could become surrounded by water, making it dangerous to stay inside.