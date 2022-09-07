ODU Police Chief reacts to violence near campus

NORFOLK, Va. - Interim Old Dominion University Police Chief Garrett Shelton says his officers did respond to last weekend's mass shooting because it was so close to campus.

"Each time we have an incident that occurs we learn from it and we work to create an atmosphere where that won't happen again," Shelton told News 3 Wednesday.

Last weekend's violence near 50th Street and Killam Avenue led to seven people being shot. Two of them died.

Shelton says ODU Police do patrol in off-campus areas that are close to the campus, like Killam Avenue, although Norfolk Police has primary responsibility in off-campus areas.

With school restarting, Shelton says he's doubled the number of officers working on weekend nights. "Our kids go to college to get a quality education, but to also experience college life and part of that is to be able to socialize," he said.

Killam Avenue has been the site of violence in the city over the years. The road runs parallel to Hampton Boulevard and is just a few blocks away from the campus.

In 2011, the high-profile killing of Christopher Cummings, the nephew of the late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, brought lots of attention to the area. It happened just off of Killam Avenue.

There was even a shooting last week on Killam Avenue near 40th Street.

Shelton says there are 2,700 cameras on ODU's campus and their views extend off campus. Patrols can monitor where groups are.

"All around the exterior of our campus we are heaving patrolling to do just that - to monitor that activity," he said.

There are also apps and technology students can use, including an app that provides students rides and another that can get students in touch with safety officials if they're walking home at night.

Students can also register their off-campus parties in case the hosts need help if things get out of control. "With social media the way it is today, you may plan for 25 people, but when it ends up on social media that could end up being 250 people," he said.

Campus and Norfolk Police are trying to keep the community safe.

"It is my mission and goal to make sure [students] are as safe as possible. I promise you we will do everything in this department to make sure that happens," said Shelton.