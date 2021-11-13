ODU releases statement after assistant professor gives controversial interview defending people attracted to children

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University released a statement after one of its assistant professors gave a controversial interview defending people attracted to children.

In the interview, which was published by the Prostasia Foundation, Dr. Allyn Walker concluded that it is "never OK to abuse a child," but argued that there is no morality attached to attraction towards children as long as it isn't acted on.

Walker is an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice. The interview revolved around their book, "A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity," described as "a study of non-offending, minor-attracted persons."

"Having an attraction to minors, as long as it isn’t acted on, doesn’t mean that the person who has those attractions is doing something wrong," Walker told the Prostasia Foundation. They continued, saying that people with a sexual attraction to minors "would [cause] a lot of harm" if they acted on it, but that there is a "big difference" between those people and child sexual abusers.

The interview sparked a social media backlash and received national attention.

ODU's statement is as follows: