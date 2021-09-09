ODU student-athletes remember 9/11, honor local firefighters at remembrance dinner

NORFOLK, Va. - The women's lacrosse team at Old Dominion University held a special dinner Wednesday night to remember the deadly events of 9/11 and honor local firefighters.

During the event, Norfolk firefighters and ODU athletes came together for a meal and to play games, including cornhole. Firefighters allowed athletes to try on their fire gear and climb up the ladders.

The senior player who organized the dinner spoke to News 3 about the event.

"My coach actually today, Heather Holt, showed a video, and it brought all our locker room to tears. And she was like, 'It's really interesting that we're now in a day and age where we haven't lived through it, but we still want to remember the horrific event.' So, we wanted to make sure - yes, we wanted to honor these firefighters and what they do every day, but we also want to remember the people that sacrificed their lives on 9/11,” said lacrosse player Riley Leischner, a senior at ODU and the organizer of the event.

ODU student-athletes ended up raising more than $2,500, which will benefit the Norfolk Burn Center.