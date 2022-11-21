Officers arrest prostitution clients with intentions to decrease demand for human trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department conducted efforts to target prostitution clients. The goal was to decrease the demand for human trafficking.

According to a tweet posted by the Virginia Beach Police Department as a result of those efforts officers arrested the following individuals and charged them with one count of prostitution:

Darren Warrington, 33 of Virginia Beach

Zygmund Lenchert, 48 of Virginia Beach

Jerico Manansala, 48 of Virginia Beach

Mickey Hagos, 30 of Norfolk

Jose Buenaventura, 63 of Virginia Beach

Robert Humes, 33 of Virginia Beach

Emerson Mangahas, 29 of Virginia Beach

Gerver Alexis Gomez-Gomez, 26 of Virginia Beach

In addition, to these individuals being arrested Daniel Ray Blankenship, 39 of Virginia Beach was charged with Prostitution and Aiding Prostitution.

