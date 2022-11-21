Officers arrest prostitution clients with intentions to decrease demand for human trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department conducted efforts to target prostitution clients. The goal was to decrease the demand for human trafficking.
According to a tweet posted by the Virginia Beach Police Department as a result of those efforts officers arrested the following individuals and charged them with one count of prostitution:
Darren Warrington, 33 of Virginia Beach
Zygmund Lenchert, 48 of Virginia Beach
Jerico Manansala, 48 of Virginia Beach
Mickey Hagos, 30 of Norfolk
Jose Buenaventura, 63 of Virginia Beach
Robert Humes, 33 of Virginia Beach
Emerson Mangahas, 29 of Virginia Beach
Gerver Alexis Gomez-Gomez, 26 of Virginia Beach
In addition, to these individuals being arrested Daniel Ray Blankenship, 39 of Virginia Beach was charged with Prostitution and Aiding Prostitution.