Officers search for suspects after drive-by shooting on Milford Avenue: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for any suspects linked to a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting on Milford Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man was loading lawn equipment into a truck and trailer when a car, possibly an older model gold or tan SUV, drove by and started shooting at the victim, police said.

Officers said the man suffered wounds to his hand and leg, and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.