Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 westbound

Michael Woodward/WTKR
Officials on scene at Coach Circle.
There is a heavy police presence on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 21:16:05-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area.

There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound before Norview.

Officials ask that you avoid both areas.

We have a crew on scene where they see police activity and crime scene tape at the intersection of Coach Circle and Coach Drive.

Around 9 p.m., police said they did not have anyone struck by gunfire in this incident.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.

