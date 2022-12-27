Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 westbound

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area.

There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound before Norview.

Officials ask that you avoid both areas.

We have a crew on scene where they see police activity and crime scene tape at the intersection of Coach Circle and Coach Drive.

Around 9 p.m., police said they did not have anyone struck by gunfire in this incident.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.