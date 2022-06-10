Officials release distress call from Spirit of Norfolk fire

Video/audio courtesy of DVIDS

NORFOLK, Va. - United Command has released the distress call from the fire that broke out on the Spirit of Norfolk earlier this week.

The cruise ship was at Naval Station Norfolk when it caught fire Tuesday afternoon. About 110 personnel and passengers were on board.

Thursday, the ship stopped smoking and officials said that once the ship is dewatered, the contaminated water will be properly discharged at a recycling facility.

According to Scott Smith with the Hornblower Group, it's "more than likely" that the Spirit of Norfolk will be a total loss.

