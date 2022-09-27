Old Dominion holds vigil for Mahsa Amini, woman who died in police custody

NORFOLK, Va - The Old Dominion University community and local Iranians coming together in a candlelight vigil to honor 22-year old Mahsa Amini, a woman killed in Iran, accused of not properly covering her hair.

Amini was arrested by Iranian morality police for wearing an "improper" hijab and claim she suffered a heart attack while in detention. Her family believes she was beaten to death.

Some Old Dominion students taking a stand – by cutting their hair

Fae Teheran, a PHD student at ODU is from Iran and has lived in America for the last two years.

"Its like a bomb that just exploded by the murder of a 22-year old,' Teheran said.

She hopes there will come a day in Iran when women can choose if they want to wear a hijab.

"We cannot do it in 1 night. It’s a big movement now in Iran. For many years all the women in Iran want to have the right to choose there own hijab if they want to have it or not," Teheran said.

Many students and local Iranians calling for women's rights and freedom in Iran.

Many Iranian students who grew up in Iran say they are not surprised by the tragic death of Mahsa Amini. Some students tells News 3's Leondra Head it was tough for the equality of women in Iran.