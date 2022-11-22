Old Donation Principal arrested on sexual battery charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man, listed as a principal at Old Donation School, has been arrested on charges of sexual battery.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department confirms that Joel Guldenschuh was arrested on November 1, 2022, on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Police say the charge did not involve a juvenile, and the alleged incident did not happen at his place of employment.

The Old Donation School website lists Guldenschuh as the principal. News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach City Public Schools to inquire about the status of his employment.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent a statement:

The School Board and School Division were informed of the charges against Mr. Guldenschuh shortly after the incident. The incident does not involve the School Division, but in accordance with School Board Policy 4-17, Mr. Guldenschuh was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case

Court documents include a statement from the complainant, an adult female. In it, she claims that while she was at a Halloween party, Guldenschuh touched her in an inappropriate manner.

A representative for the Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms that Guldenschuh is scheduled to be in court on December 5.