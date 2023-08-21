Oliver Anthony's 'Rich Men North of Richmond' climbs to No. 2 on Spotify U.S.

"Rich Men North of Richmond", a viral YouTube song that launched country singer and Farmville, Va. resident Oliver Anthony into the national spotlight, has ascended to the No. 2 slot on Spotify U.S.

Anthony's song, which appears to take aim at politicians, has resonated with people across the country. As of Monday morning, the original YouTube video, posted to radiowv's account, has amassed more than 29 million views.

It has sat at No. 1 on Apple Music since last week.

Anthony performed a free show for thousands of fans at the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill in Moyock, N.C on Saturday. News 3 was there and talked to several attendees.

"He's the best thing that ever happened to this county," said one fan.

"It's all about the words and the music," said another fan, Trisha Fish. "He speaks the truth."

Scene at Oliver Anthony concert in Moyock

Anthony claimed in a Facebook post on Thursday that he had brushed off an $8 million offer to sign with a record label.

"I don't want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don't want to play stadium shows, I don't want to be in the spotlight," he wrote.

"I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they're being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung."