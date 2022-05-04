One dead, one injured following Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man was found dead following a shooting around midnight Tuesday, May 4, 2022.

The Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls of shots being fired in the 2200 block of E. Washington Street at approximately 12:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located an adult man who had been shot and was pronounced deceased on scene.

While on scene at E. Washington Street, another adult male self-transported to Obici Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.