PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened this morning.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 3 around 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block on Edison Avenue in a neighborhood close to Deep Creek and Frederick Boulevards.

According to a tweet by Portsmouth Police, the victim of the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital and is seriously hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

