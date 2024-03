SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters in Suffolk are investigating the cause of a Saturday morning house fire they say sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Webb Street just south of Downtown.

Firefighters say it took them roughly an hour to get the heavy smoke and flames under control.

News 3 is told one person at the home was taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

The Fire Marshal is now working to learn what may have sparked the flames.