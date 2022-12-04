One man shot following shooting in Newport News, police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News police department responded to a report of gunshots around 11:22 a.m. this morning in the 100 block of Americana Drive. That is near J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Upon arrival officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Police tell News 3 that he was taken to a local hospital where he is suffering life-threatening injuries.

According to the release one person has been taken into custody in connection to this investigation.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

