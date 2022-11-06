Watch Now
One man shot in Elizabeth City, police investigate

Posted at 7:32 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 07:32:38-05

ELIZABETH CITY, Nc. — The Elizabeth City Police department responded to a shooting on November 5, in the Herrington Road near the Brown Street area around 2: 44p.m

After officers searched the area, they found Markus Jordan, 27 in the 500 block of Shepard Street. That is near Southern Avenue.

Jordan was transported to Albemarle Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is asked to call Elizabeth City Police Department (252) 335-4321
or contact the crime line at (252) 335-5555.

