One month after Norfolk mass shooting, no easy answers for Young Terrace community

NORFOLK, Va. - It’s been one month since Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone used the words ‘mass shooting’ to describe the killing of three people and the wounding of two others in full view of children and neighbors.

Balloons, candles and photos mark the spot where Nichole Lovewine, 45; her partner Detra Brown, 42; and their neighbor Sarah Costine, 44 were shot dead in the Young Terrace community. Two other women ages 39 and 19 are still recovering from their wounds.

The community is in a state of pain following the killings. Fences surround the dwellings there, but they did not shield the people from the bullets. News 3 Anchor Barbara Ciara revisited the scene of the murders with Boone to ask what has changed.

Boone acknowledged there are no easy answers, but he vows to stand with the community.

"We’ve got to do more," Boone said.

As the police chief walked the neighborhood, a woman shouted from her second-story unit, "My children are afraid to come and see me here." Boone stood for several minutes listening to her concerns, and noticeable fear.

Boone told us he comes here often to listen.

Some of the items at the makeshift memorial neighbors created following the November 3rd shootings are beginning to fade, but Boone appears clear about his intent to not give up on the children who live at this crime scene every day.

"These kids are like anyone’s kids. Get them out of this environment! You’ve heard me say, 'The me I see is the me I’ll be,'" Boone said.

"They’re reachable," he continued. "They’re reachable."

Tune in to News 3 at 6 p.m. to watch Barbara Ciara's full report.