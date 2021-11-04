NRHA offers counseling to Young Terrace community after 3 women killed, 2 women injured in domestic-related shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Staff with the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority will go door-to-door in the Young Terrace community Thursday morning to offer support after three women were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night shooting.

According to the NRHA, counseling services are available for Young Terrace residents, and counselors are available for walk-in appointments at the Young Terrace community center this week.

"The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is devastated by the fatal shootings in our Young Terrace community on Wednesday night," the NRHA said in a statement. "We are committed to supporting all of our residents and the families impacted by this terrible incident."

The women killed were identified as 42-year-old Detra R. Brown, 45-year-old Nicole Lovewine and 44-year-old Sara E. Costine. The other two victims, a 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, were both taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

Police say a suspect, 19-year-old Ziontay Brian Ricardo Palmer, was arrested in connection to the possibly domestic-related shootings. The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney office said he was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Norfolk man and community activist Bilal Muhammad with Stop the Violence says he and other activists are asking for lighting at Young Terrace to help address violence in the area.

“We ask them for lighting the housing complex. This is one of the concerns that will be on our format about the housing complex. How we can address the crime that’s happening in this particular community or other communities like this?" he said.

He says that the forum is expected to be held at the Kroc Center on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. He says local law enforcement and city leaders are expected to attend as well.

For families seeking support for domestic violence, people can call the VA Family Violence Hotline at 1-800-838- 8238.