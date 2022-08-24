One-of-a-kind: Inspired by son, Virginia Beach couple readies school for children with autism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As kids around our area prepare to return to school, what happens when school in its traditional form isn't right for your child?

After years of searching, Josh and Maegan Cahoon had to ask themselves that question. The answer they came up with? Build it.

And for the name, they didn't have to look far.

“Maverick means 'one of a kind' and he really is one of a kind child," said Maegan of her eight-year-old son.

Maverick Cahoon is a ball of energy, loves playing with his older brother, Jax, and has a lot to say, but that last part wasn't always the case.

His parents say he had a speech delay and just before he turned four years old, they found out why; Maverick was diagnosed with autism, a diagnosis every 1 in 44 children receives, according to the Centers for Disease Control says.

“When you can’t understand your child and give them what they want, it’s tough," said Josh Cahoon.

And despite the strides Maverick has made in the years since, the couple tells News 3 that school continued to be a struggle.

“You really have two options: You have a self-contained classroom for the children and you have an inclusion class where you may have a child or two with autism mixed in with typical learners," said Josh.

Maverick's parents say neither option met their son's needs, which sat somewhere in the middle. Schools outside the public realm didn't check the boxes either.

“[Maegan] just came to me one day and was like, ‘why not us?’ and I said ‘ok, let’s do it,'" said Josh.

Six months after making that decision, Maverick Learning Center is preparing to open on First Colonial Road, just north of the Hilltop neighborhood in Virginia Beach.

Maynard, Michael Maverick Learning Center is set to open in September on First Colonial Road.

The Cahoons call it "a specialized school for students diagnosed with autism."

“You can travel pretty far and find a great program, but there’s such a need in Virginia Beach," said Maegan.

Maverick Learning Center promises a sensory-friendly environment and teachers who are certified in special education. At the same time, the goal is to make it feel like a typical school, with classrooms, a lunch room, library and a yellow, multi-row golf cart playing the role as a school bus.

The Cahoons say their school is ready to open for the new school year, with a handful of students signed up. However, they will only be able to use part of the building...because construction on the rest of the building has been a delayed.

“We’re waiting on permitting (from the city) to finish the rest of the building," said Josh.

Maynard, Michael Josh Cahoon takes News 3 around the construction area inside what's going to become Maverick Learning Center.

Then, there's attracting more students, including those who may not be able to afford tuition: $1,500 per month for ten months, according to the school.

“We have partnered with the Eliza Hope Foundation in order to provide financial aid," said Maegan.

The Eliza Hope Foundation is a local organization aiming to meet the needs of all children diagnosed with autism, including Maverick Cahoon. The nonprofit's leadership tells News 3 that they're excited about having the Maverick Learning Center in the community.

“Seeing some of the kids that transition from Eliza Hope into elementary school, some kids have a very hard time doing that," said Shelley Spell, Vice President of Operations. "I think this will be a niche for the children that need a little bit more help and I think it’s going to be amazing.”

The Cahoons tell News 3 that interest began growing as soon as they voiced the idea of starting a school, from other parents with kids similar to their Maverick.

“I wanted to create a safe place for him and for kids like him, where they can come and they can stim and they can be exactly who they want to be every day and build a school for the non-typical student," said Maegan.