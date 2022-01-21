Only suspect in fatal shooting of Hampton woman found not guilty of murder

HAMPTON, Va. - The only person charged in connection with the July 2020 shooting death of a 56-year-old Hampton woman was acquitted of murder and two firearms offenses Wednesday afternoon, state judicial records show.

A Hampton jury found David L. Andrews not guilty of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours, according to an official at the Hampton Circuit Court clerk's office.

The charges stemmed from an incident in the late evening hours of July 6, 2020. Around 11:30 p.m. that night, Hampton dispatchers got a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Aspenwood Drive, police said in a news release issued the day after the fatal shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was later identified as Anne Ford, a 56-year-old Hampton woman.

Ford was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital. After the incident, police said the preliminary investigation revealed that shots were fired into a residence, fatally striking Ford.

Police did not issue a news release when Andrews was arrested; however, Cpl. E. Williams of the Hampton Police Division confirmed to News 3 that Andrews was the only suspect charged in connection to Ford's killing.

Andrews remains behind bars at Hampton Roads Regional Jail for a federal probation violation. His attorney declined to comment on Wednesday's verdict.

