Operation Blessing and Red Cross help with response efforts for Hurricane Ida

CHESAPEAKE, Va - Operation blessing, a non-profit that helps with natural disasters has already sent down two trucks filled with emergency relief supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

"There’s a lot of emotion for a lot of people right now but Operation Blessing, our desire is to demonstrate God’s blessing and love and let people know they are not alone," Dan Moore said, the director of Church Partnerships and Ministry Support for Operation Blessing.

Moore says there are also trucks pre-staged in Mississippi and Tennessee.

"We have equipment and staff. Things like a kitchen and mobile trailer so that we can run volunteers when it’s safe to do so. Shower trailers, generators, box trucks full of equipment so we can help residents who have been impacted," Moore said.

Moore says they will send more trucks depending on the storm damages.

"We have two trucks on standby and then we have our fleet ready with hopefully three to five more truckloads as needed which we anticipate unfortunately with a category four landfall," Moore tells News 3's Leondra Head.

The Virginia Red Cross is also helping with response efforts with a few volunteers flying out of Richmond to Louisiana this weekend.

"We have already sent approximately six volunteers to help with sheltering, logistics and feeding operations. They’re currently sheltering in place in safe locations in Louisiana."

Kris Dumschat with the Virginia Region of Red Cross says the Red Cross will send more volunteers depending on the storm’s damage.

"We do have volunteers from the Coastal and Hampton roads area that are preparing to possibly deploy in the next few days."

If you’re interested in volunteering to help with response efforts, you can sign up at redcross.org/volunteer or Operation Blessing.