Watch Now
News

Actions

Operation Blessing deploying to Hawaii to help in relief efforts

Operation Blessing
Courtesy of Operation Blessing
Operation Blessing
Posted at 11:58 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 11:58:07-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Operation Blessing has deployed staff and resources to Hawaii to help with relief efforts following fires that have destroyed the town of Lahaina and taken dozens of lives.

Senior deployment manager David Wright will depart to Hawaii from the organization's headquarters on Saturday to meet with Operation Blessing's partner organizations on the ground to help with the purchasing of emergency relief supplies and coordinate transportation in order to deliver the supplies to the Maui disaster zone.

"While a traditional deployment of the U.S. Disaster team and its caravan of heavy equipment is not possible due to the remote island location, Operation Blessing is committed to help;ing the people of Hawaii through our partner organizations who are on the ground," said Jeffrey Westling, chief of staff for Operation Blessing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV