Operation Blessing deploying to Hawaii to help in relief efforts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Operation Blessing has deployed staff and resources to Hawaii to help with relief efforts following fires that have destroyed the town of Lahaina and taken dozens of lives.

Senior deployment manager David Wright will depart to Hawaii from the organization's headquarters on Saturday to meet with Operation Blessing's partner organizations on the ground to help with the purchasing of emergency relief supplies and coordinate transportation in order to deliver the supplies to the Maui disaster zone.

"While a traditional deployment of the U.S. Disaster team and its caravan of heavy equipment is not possible due to the remote island location, Operation Blessing is committed to help;ing the people of Hawaii through our partner organizations who are on the ground," said Jeffrey Westling, chief of staff for Operation Blessing.

