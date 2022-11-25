Opposing parties working together and Washington updates from Congressional Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Coming after a long election day, the 2022 Congressional Forum was held in Downtown Norfolk as a luncheon on Monday afternoon.

Both Congressman Bobby Scott and Congressman Rob Wittman networked with VA-based businesses and organizations, to share how what's happening in Washington and how affects the Commonwealth.

The purpose of the forum is to generate conversations about the impact of legislations such as the inflation reduction act, workforce availability, affordable housing and other issues that we face day to day.

The program allowed its attendees to ask questions with an immediate follow-up from the representatives about their initiatives.

"The Virginia delegation gets along well with itself, and we expect to continue that tradition. That makes it easier to get things done on behalf of Hampton Roads," said Congressman Bobby Scott:

"I think there are a lot of places we're we can work together, bobby and I have done a lot of work on workforce issues, what we're doing to make sure students, making sure we're modernizing our air force, all of those things are important, and Virginia plays a central role in making sure those things happen," said Congressmen Rob Wittman.

The republican party will lead the house with expected changes to be implemented in the Virginia starting in January. Congressman Scott and Wittman say they plan to work together as they continue to better the needs of the Hampton Roads.