Organization promoting literacy starts fresh after Military Circle Mall closes

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. — Tuesday marked the last day for shopping at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

While it's the end of a chapter for many, it's a new beginning for Reach, a local organization in Virginia Beach. The group promotes literacy throughout Virginia and is starting fresh by moving into its new location.

The organization moved just 3 minutes away to the Janaf shopping center. With their own space, they organizers plan to host more engaging reading programs and open longer hours for parents.

With help from volunteers, the group is determined to ensure that every kid has access to books.

REACH Executive Director Jennifer Geoff says what they need right now is support.

"Whether that's sharing our post, making the donation or volunteering your time there, is so much more work to be done to get this space ready and we have such a small team that every little bit means the word to us," Geoff said.

REACH is expected to have a grand opening on March 1.