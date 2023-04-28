Organization works to give opportunities to underserved Hampton Roads families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A non-profit organization is making a community better one door-knock at a time.

The goal of the Children's Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads is to break the cycle of poverty and systemic racism.

A grandmother in Chesapeake by the name of Brenda Banks told News 3 that the help she received from the organization has been life-changing for her grandsons.

Inside her home are hand drawings, toys and photos of 10-year-old Jordan and 5-year-old Eli who was recently diagnosed with ADHD and a language disorder. But since getting help from CHIP, Banks says Eli is catching up.

"At first it was difficult because he was too busy and he didn't talk or anything, but he participates now and he talks very well, he's still on speak waiting list but he's coming along," said Banks.

But it's not just Eli who is getting care.

"I feel like I have someone I can talk to. They don't just come to visit him they'll call me to see how I'm doing, how things are going," said Banks.

Wendy Simon with the Children's Health Investment Program says they serve close to 300 families in South Hampton Roads, many of who are underserved or otherwise forgotten.

"When we are going into the homes where we know that there's a history of some gun violence, we don't shy away from it," said Simon.

According to Simon, investing in families with small children sets them up for success in the future.

"We want to make sure we are reaching children and reaching families and of course the first 2,000 days of a child's life we're laying the foundation so it's very important to be there and have a support system for our parents," said Simon.

Right now, staff are going door to door, bringing food, counseling and healthcare to homes. At a minimum, parent educators go twice a month, nurses every other month as needed and pregnant women are seen every three weeks until delivery.

The ultimate goal is to open a family center in South Norfolk, but they still need $250,000 dollars before the ground can be broken.

In the meantime, there's a short-term plan.

"We're going to provide services for those families for those families as long as there is availability on our caseloads," said Simon.

Representatives from CHIP said there will soon be an opportunity for public opinion to be heard about the future family center. To learn more about it and or to donate you can click the link here.