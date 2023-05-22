Watch Now
Organizations to hold ribbon cutting for 2 financial centers in Chesapeake, Suffolk

Posted at 12:47 PM, May 22, 2023
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Hampton Roads (LISC) and ForKids will host two separate ribbon cutting ceremonies to celebrate the opening of the new Financial Opportunity Centers (FOC).

The centers are established to help provide low- to moderate-income families with the support they need to achieve their financial goals, according to a spokesperson.

The new financial centers were funded through a $300,000 grant from LISC Hampton Roads and a $250,000 contribution from Virginia Natural Gas.

ForKids operates the FOCs and officially opened the doors to the community on Apr. 17 at the Landmark Cneter in Chesapeake and the Birdsong Center in Suffolk.

