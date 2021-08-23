Orphanage in Haiti with strong ties to Hampton Roads works to help after earthquake devastation

Hampton Roads, Va. - An orphanage in Haiti with strong ties to Hampton Roads is getting ready for the possibility of an influx of children as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of an earthquake.

The earthquake hit August 14th and caused a massive amount of devastation.

“This is the second time this summer that I’ve woken up to texts and my immediate response was ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’. This cannot be happening again. The first one was the assassination of the President,” said Ryan Kenrick, Maison Fortune Orphanage Foundation board member. The group has headquarters out of Chesapeake and run an orphanage in Haiti.

He said Maison Fortune Orphanage Foundation was significantly impacted back in 2010 when another earthquake hit.

“We were a much smaller organization prior to the earthquake in 2010 and almost overnight we doubled in size. Kids just showed up at our front steps with nowhere else to go,” said Kenrick.

He said they follow strict protocols and guidelines from the government on admitting children into their program.

“We work through the government channels and say if you need help we’re here,” said Kenrick.

The orphanage is located in Hinche which is roughly 200 miles from where the earthquake hit.

“In the moments after the earthquake happened, they were literally digging people out of the rubble by hand,” said Babs Zuhowski, Executive Director of the Maison Fortune Orphanage Foundation, “It's really horrible what's happening there.”

A group of people from the orphanage traveled to the devastated area to bring supplies, food, toys and support.

They say they’re anticipating an influx of children at their facility but say there are important protocols to follow.

“People are still trying to clear out the rumble and people are still in shock, sleeping outside and some on the streets and waiting for help from Haiti and other parts of the world,” said Lefort Jean Louis, the Founder and Director of the Maison Fortune Orphanage Foundation.

“Whole communities have been wiped out…whole families have been lost. It’s just devastating,” said Kenrick.

Here is a link to the Maison Fortune Orphanage Foundation: https://mfofoundation.org/orphanage-life

They are holding their 2nd annual 757 Ball Race on Sept. 18, 2021 at the River Walk Community Pool from 5-8pm at 701 River Walk Parkway in Chesapeake.

