Outdoor equipment rental business in Virginia Beach staying busy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Even outdoor equipment rental companies felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, with closures and cancellations. But as restaurants scurried for find outdoor space for diners, tent rentals became big business. Now, over a year later, one outdoor event company in Virginia Beach is seeing a shift in demand.

Joann Daugherty, the owner of Affordable and Luxury Event Rentals, off Dam Neck Road, says they provide items for indoors; however, they’re especially busy with outdoor events right now.

“We do a lot of weddings. We do a lot with the hotels, a lot of corporate events, festivals, and also a lot with shipyards and bases. So, we kind of do a little bit of everything,” Daugherty explained. “We have a lot of customers that come in for small table and chair pick-ups for backyard barbeques.”

Affordable and Luxury Event Rentals has been around for 30 years. In addition to tents and chairs, it also rents out linens and china, even dance floors and cotton candy machines. Daugherty says employees usually set up the larger equipment. It can be full-service but some customers choose to set up chairs on their own.

Though springtime can be ideal for outdoor events, they of course, have to keep an eye out for severe weather.

“There have been times where we’ve had heavy rain and wind where we have not been able to set up the equipment and they’ve had to relocate their event,” said Daugherty. “It’s just not stable for the tent to be up, and so you really have to think about the safety of your equipment and the people that are under the equipment and make sure everyone is safe.”

