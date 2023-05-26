Outdoor Patriotic Festival activities will now be indoors due to weather

NORFOLK, Va. — Activities for Patriotic Festival this weekend have been adjusted due to weather.

Organizers say the events that were initially scheduled to take place outside from Friday to Sunday will now be inside the Scope Arena’s upper and lower concourses.

News 3 meteorologist Kristy Steward says Friday is going to stay mostly cloudy, but also mostly dry. However, scattered rain will start to move in Saturday morning throughout northeastern North Carolina. The rain will eventually make its way into southeastern Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: A wet, windy, and cool Memorial Day Weekend

Kristy says Saturday will be the windiest day.

This year, some big names in country music are performing at the festival, including Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Cody Johnson and more.

Pre-show activities will also take place for attendees to enjoy before the stars hit the stage.

For more information on this years, Patriotic Festival, click here.